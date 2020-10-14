Two killed, army man injured in Rangamati skirmish

Two members of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF -Prasit) were killed and an army man was wounded in a skirmish between UPDF and Bangladesh Army in Raoutila of Naniarcharin Rangamati on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Superintendent of Rangamati police Alamgir Kabir confirmed the matter.
Acting on a tip-off a patrolling team operated a drive at Raoutila of Naniarchar at 5:30pm to arrest alleged extortionists of UPDF.
Sensing presence of law enforcers, UPDF men fired gunshots on army men while law enforcers also retaliated killing two UPDF men dead on the spot.
The patrolling team also seized an AK-22 SMG from the spot.
The injured army man was airlifted to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the evening- he is currently out of danger.
UPDF are a regional political party based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts founded on 26 December 1998. The party seeks to establish full autonomy in the Chittagong Hill Tracts through peaceful and democratic means, but have recently taken up arms after getting caught up in a turf war for establishing influence in the CHT region.