Two killed, army man injured in Rangamati skirmish

Acting on a tip-off a patrolling team operated a drive at Raoutila of Naniarchar at 5:30pm to arrest alleged extortionists of UPDF.

Sensing presence of law enforcers, UPDF men fired gunshots on army men while law enforcers also retaliated killing two UPDF men dead on the spot.

The patrolling team also seized an AK-22 SMG from the spot.