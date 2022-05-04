Two killed as bus overturned in Mirsharai of Chattogram

The deceased are: Shanta Aacharjah, 23, resident of Patiya in Chattogram and Md Faisal Hossain, 22, resident of Raipur in Cumilla. The injured Md Mustafa has been taken to Sitakunda Health Complex.
According to Mirsharai fire service and Kumira highway police, a bus of Shadhin Bangla Paribahan carrying 40 passengers was heading towards Ramganj in Noakhali at around 10:00am.
The bus flipped over the road divider as the driver lost its control. All passengers managed to get out of the bus but five.
Hearing the news, Mirsharai fire service rushed to the scene and rescued the trapped passengers. But two died on the spot.
Kumira highway police outpost sub-inspector Biplop Chandra Naha told Prothom Alo that the bus met the tragic end due to the reckless driving. The bodies will be handed over to the family.