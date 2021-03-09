Two men killed in reported gunfight with BGB in Teknaf

Two suspected drug dealers were killed in an alleged gunfight with the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Teknaf on Tuesday.

Teknaf-2 BGB commander lieutenant colonel Faisal Hasan Khan claimed they had recovered 360,000 yaba pills and a locally-made firearm from the site.



BGB members, however, are yet to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Khan said one of their teams took position at Najirpara point to foil a major yaba smuggling bid.



"The yaba traders fired at the BGB team, triggering a skirmish," he said.

"The bodies were recovered from the site after the gunfight and had been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy."