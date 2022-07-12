Two minors drown in Chattogram canal

The incident took place around 1:00pm on Tuesday when Shafiqul and Rabiul, two siblings, were playing with their cousin Shamim. At one stage, Shamim and Rabiul went to a nearby canal at Bridge Ghat and drowned there.
Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Bakolia police station, said they with the help of locals recovered the bodies from the canal and took them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where physicians pronounced the duo dead.
Shafiqul said he was playing with the two at noon and at one stage returned home. Later, the two went to the canal and drowned there as none of them knew how to swim.