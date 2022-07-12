Local News

Two minors drown in Chattogram canal

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Relatives break into tears after the tragic death of two minor boys on Tuesday afternoon.
Sujan Ghosh

Two minor boys have drowned while taking bath in a canal near their homes at Bakolia in Chattogram.

The deceased are – Shamim, 11, and Rabiul Islam, 6. They both were students of a madrasah in Sitakunda and came home on Eid vacation.

The incident took place around 1:00pm on Tuesday when Shafiqul and Rabiul, two siblings, were playing with their cousin Shamim. At one stage, Shamim and Rabiul went to a nearby canal at Bridge Ghat and drowned there.

Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Bakolia police station, said they with the help of locals recovered the bodies from the canal and took them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where physicians pronounced the duo dead.

Shafiqul said he was playing with the two at noon and at one stage returned home. Later, the two went to the canal and drowned there as none of them knew how to swim.

