Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Namajpara area of Rajagaon, Thakurgaon on Thursday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Siddik, and Sumon Ali.

Chitto Ranjan Roy, officer-in-charge of Ruhia police station, said the accident took place around 9:30am as their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Patiadangi road intersection, leaving one dead on the spot and another critically injured.