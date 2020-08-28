Two students die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Pabna

Two students reportedly died after taking excessive liquor in a birthday party in Saharpara area of Santhia upazila in Pabna early Friday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Suvo Saha, 22, son of Nanda Lal and Subash Saha, 20, son of Akash Saha.
Officer-in-charge of Ataikula police station Nasirul Alam said the duo fell sick after drinking excessive liquor at a birthday party on Thursday night.
Later, they died on the way to hospital around 3:00am, OC said.
Suvo was a student of Pabna Polytechnic College and Subash was studying at Stamford University of Dhaka.