83.24pc patients in Chattogram detected in July

A total of 2,776 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram this year. Of them, 2,311 people were infected in July, which is 83.24 per cent of this year’s total dengue cases, reports news agency BSS.
A total of 102 dengue patients were hospitalised at various hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours.
According to civil surgeon’s office, the total number of infected people in the district has reached 2,776 and the number of dead has reached 25 in Chattogram this year.
Civil surgeon Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury stressed the need for precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.