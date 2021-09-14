Unable to afford treatment, man commits suicide

According to his relatives, Saiful broke both his legs in an accident a fortnight ago. He slipped into depression after being unable to arrange money for treatment.
Saiful allegedly hanged himself to death on Monday. His neighbours spotted him hanging from the ceiling and rushed him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
At the hospital, Jannatul Ferdous, the on-duty doctor at the emergency department declared him dead on arrival.
The doctor told the news agency that there were marks on his neck.
Police officer Fakrul Alam Khan Chuadanga Sadar police station said that an unnatural death case has been filed in connection with the death.
"The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family members without any autopsy," he added.