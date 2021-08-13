Local News

Undertrial female prisoner dies of ‘breathing difficulty’

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A 41-year-old undertrial inmate in the Chandpur district jail died after she had complained of having breathing difficulty, police said on Friday.

Umme Hasina, who had also been down with fever for the last few days, was rushed to district sadar hospital after her condition worsened on Thursday afternoon, reports news agency UNB.

Both fever and breathing problems are symptoms of Covid-19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Resident physician of the hospital Sujauddula Rubel said the female inmate was brought to the hospital around 1.30pm in a critical condition. “She breathed her last in the emergency department during treatment.”

Hasina had been staying in the district jail for the past 14 months after being arrested in connection with two cases filed against her, police said.

Sadar model police station officer-in-charge said that a case of unnatural death has been filed and the inmate’s body was handed over to her family members.

Advertisement

According to the district jailor’s office, some 741 inmates -- convicts and undertrials -- are currently lodged in Chandpur district jail. Of them, 26 are women.

Despite an alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the district in recent months, the inmates of the jail hardly underwent any health check-ups, said the UNB report.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement