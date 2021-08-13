Undertrial female prisoner dies of ‘breathing difficulty’

Resident physician of the hospital Sujauddula Rubel said the female inmate was brought to the hospital around 1.30pm in a critical condition. “She breathed her last in the emergency department during treatment.”
Hasina had been staying in the district jail for the past 14 months after being arrested in connection with two cases filed against her, police said.
Sadar model police station officer-in-charge said that a case of unnatural death has been filed and the inmate’s body was handed over to her family members.
According to the district jailor’s office, some 741 inmates -- convicts and undertrials -- are currently lodged in Chandpur district jail. Of them, 26 are women.
Despite an alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the district in recent months, the inmates of the jail hardly underwent any health check-ups, said the UNB report.