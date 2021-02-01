Unidentified body found in Jamuna

Police recovered a body of 45-years old man from remote char area of Jamuna river from Manikganj's Doulotpur upazilla yesterday, reports UNB.
The identity of the dead body is unknown. He was wearing a full sleeve shirt, half sweater when locals found his body lying on the sands. Locals also found black blazers and trousers, case shoes and a mobile set lying next to the body.
Police suspect that the miscreants killed the man and left his body on the char land.
Ala Uddin, a member of the Baghutia union parishad, said locals saw the body of an unidentified man lying on a sand dune at around 12 at noon on Sunday while overpassing the Jamuna's Charkalikapur for work.
Later, on information, Daulatpur police went to the spot around 6:00pm on Sunday and recovered the body.
Daulatpur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the corpse was found lying on the Laula Char of the Jamuna river of Charkalikapur of Baghutia union.
Police are presuming that miscreants hacked him to death by stabbing on the face and body with sharp weapons and later left his body in the sand.
Police are optimistic that, using information technology, they will identity the identity the corpse and unveil the mystery of this murder shortly.