Unidentified body found in Jamuna

Police suspect that the miscreants killed the man and left his body on the char land.

Ala Uddin, a member of the Baghutia union parishad, said locals saw the body of an unidentified man lying on a sand dune at around 12 at noon on Sunday while overpassing the Jamuna's Charkalikapur for work.



Later, on information, Daulatpur police went to the spot around 6:00pm on Sunday and recovered the body.



