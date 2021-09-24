University student ‘found dead ’ in Pabna dormitory

His hanging body was recovered by police at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, according to his dorm mates.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Aminul Islam said that after inspecting the spot of the incident, it appears that Jamil committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.
A suicide note was also found beside the body, the OC added. The conclusion on the cause of death can only be drawn after an autopsy, he noted.
Talking with Jamil’s classmates, UNB correspondent also found similar statements.
Jamil was depressed over multiple reasons, they told UNB.