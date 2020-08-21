UP chairman dies of COVID-19 in Lalmonirhat

Atier Rahman, chairman of Gaddimari union in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday, reports news agency UNB.
Atier, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in the city’s Dhanmondi area around 8:00am, said Abu Bakkar Siddique Shyamal, elder son of the chairman and also the organising secretary of Hatibandha upazila unit Awami League.
Atier was a veterinary physician.
So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 287,959 virus infections. The country announced its first cases on March 8 and the first death on 18 March.