UP chairman dies of COVID-19 in Lalmonirhat

Atier Rahman, chairman of Gaddimari union in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Atier, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in the city’s Dhanmondi area around 8:00am, said Abu Bakkar Siddique Shyamal, elder son of the chairman and also the organising secretary of Hatibandha upazila unit Awami League.