UP chairman sued over torture of mother, daughters in Cox’s Bazar

A case has been filed against Harbang union parishad chairman Md Miranul Islam for assaulting five people including a woman and her daughters in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar, reports news agency UNB.

Victim Parvin Aktar filed the case with Chakaria police station around 5:00pm, said the police station’s officer-in-charge Md Habibur Rahman.

National Human Rights Commission assistant director Md Shah Poran said they have been providing legal assistance to the victims.