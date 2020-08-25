UP chairman sued over torture of mother, daughters in Cox’s Bazar

A case has been filed against Harbang union parishad chairman Md Miranul Islam for assaulting five people including a woman and her daughters in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar, reports news agency UNB.
Victim Parvin Aktar filed the case with Chakaria police station around 5:00pm, said the police station’s officer-in-charge Md Habibur Rahman.
National Human Rights Commission assistant director Md Shah Poran said they have been providing legal assistance to the victims.
According to the case statement, Parvin and two daughters, her son and his friend were going to their relative’s house in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Friday.
Some miscreants obstructed them when their auto-rickshaw reached near Harbang bridge area and started beating them up labelling them cattle thieves. The miscreants also snatched away their Tk 50,000, gold ornaments and phones.
Later, locals rushed to the spot and tied their hands and waists with rope on allegation of cattle theft and took them to the chairman, the statement said.
Chairman Md Miranul Islam, also president of ruling Awami League of Harbang union, beat them up for the second time, it added.
The victims were handed over to police when their physical condition deteriorated. Police took them to Chakaria Hospital for treatment.
The High Court on Monday said it will intervene if any negligence is found in investigation over the torture.
The victims are- Parvin Akhter, 55, her daughters Selina Akhter Seli, 25, Rozina Akhter, 20, son Emran, 23, and Mohammad Chottu, son of Delwar Hossain of Barbakia in Pekua upazila.
The woman and her children were sent to Cox's Bazar jail on Saturday afternoon in a case filed against them by a resident of Bandabonkhil village, on charge of cattle theft on Friday night.
Parvin and her daughters were granted bail on Monday afternoon by a court on Monday.