Upazila chairman sued for 'rape' in Jhalakathi

A case was filed against Emdadul Haque Manir, chairman of Kathalia upazila of Jhalakathi district, on Tuesday for allegedly violating a young girl.
The victim from Amua village filed the case with the Barishal Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal on Tuesday.
Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Abu Shamim ordered the officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model police station to submit a report after investigating the incident within 4 October.
Abul Kalam Azad, lawyer of the victim, said according to the case statement, Emdadul Haque Manir violated the girl after alluring her to provide a good job at a house in Agarpur road in Barishal city in 2017.
Emdadul Haque Manir is also the general secretary of Kathalia upazila unit Awami League.
He also used to violate the girl at different times after taking a signature of the victim on a paper supposedly recognising their relationship as a couple.
When Emdadul was elected as the chairman, he denied any relationship with the girl.
Contacted, chairman Emdadul said his rival party filed the false case through a woman aiming to tarnish his image.
Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model police station, said action will be taken after receiving the court order.