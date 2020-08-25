Upazila chairman sued for 'rape' in Jhalakathi

A case was filed against Emdadul Haque Manir, chairman of Kathalia upazila of Jhalakathi district, on Tuesday for allegedly violating a young girl.

The victim from Amua village filed the case with the Barishal Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal on Tuesday.

Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Abu Shamim ordered the officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model police station to submit a report after investigating the incident within 4 October.