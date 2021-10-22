Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Kurigram

As many as 2,000 people in Gharial Danga and Vidyananda unions of Rajarhat upazila in the district have been marooned as a result.
Besides, floodwater damaged Aman crops and vegetables in the district.
Putul Rani, a resident of Namavrat village said, “Despite having supplies in stock, I can’t cook anything as there is waist high water everywhere in my house.”
“This is a terrible way to live,” she said.
Hanif Ali of the same village said over the phone, “My entire home has submerged.”
“My family members have barely eaten since yesterday. We need immediate help.”
Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Tasnim said 10 tonnes of food assistance was provided to the flood affected people on Thursday morning. More food grains will be distributed among them.