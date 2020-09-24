Upstream water, rain trigger floods in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram

Floods triggered by onrush of water from the upstream and heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in different upazilas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts, rendering several thousand people marooned, reports news agency UNB.

In Lalmonirhat, some 5,000 people have been marooned as the low-lying areas were inundated due to the incessant rainfall for the last two days until Thursday morning and onrush of hill water.

Some new areas have been flooded in the district as the Teesta river was flowing 20 centimeter above its danger level in the morning, causing immense sufferings to the people live near the river banks.