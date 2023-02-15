Man killed after being hit by auto-rickshaw chased by police

The deceased--Emad Ullah was from Kawarai village of Osmaninagar upazila and treasurer of Dayamir Bazar Business Association.
Locals and witnesses said a team of Tamabil highway police outpost was chasing an unauthorised auto-rickshaw on the highway at around 4.00pm.
The auto-rickshaw at one point rammed into the motorbike from behind. As a result, Emad Ullah fell of the motorcycle and was run over by a truck on the road. He died on the spot.
Aggrieved by the incident, locals beat up two cops including sub-inspector Abdul Karim and put a barricade on the highway for two hours, resulting in a huge traffic gridlock on both sides of the road.
On information, a team from Osmaninagar police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Jahidul Islam, inspector (investigation) of the police station, said.
The injured cops were admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, he added.