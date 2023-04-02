Three Magura 3 villages in fear after goons burn down 40 homes

Following the murder of a man at Magura’s Sadar upazila, a former chairman of Beril Polita union Parishad and his cohorts retaliated by committing extensive looting, vandalism, and arson in Monirampur, Barajoka, and Ramdergati.

Additional Superintendent of Magua Police, Mohammad Kalimullah said quoting locals, more than a hundred people, including Alfaz Molla, Mannan Molla, Gani Sheikh, Rezaul Sheikh, Sabuj Molla, Arab Ali Molla, Saiful Molla, Yar Ali Molla, and Habibullah Fakir, armed themselves with local weapons and targeted around 50 houses in the villages.

The attackers beat the women at home, looted household goods such as cows, goats, televisions, refrigerators, and motorcycles, ransacked houses, and set them on fire using petrol.