Vaccine carrier suspended for pushing Covid jabs at homes

Health authorities have suspended a staff (vaccine carrier) of Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) in North Matlab upazila in Chandpur district for pushing Covid-19 jabs at receivers’ homes, reports UNB.

Suspended Jakir Mia, 40, was accused of pushing Covid jabs to people at their homes in Moradon and Thakurchar villages on 19 and 22 August 19 respectively in exchange of money defying the rules of the health department, said upazila health and family planning officer Nusrat Jahan Mithen.

As per the directive of civil surgeon M Shakawatullah a 3-member probe committee was formed led by upazila health complex medical officer Mainul Islam Monas. The committee has found Jakir’s involvement in irregularities in its investigation.

