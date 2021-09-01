Vaccine crisis in Chandpur, inoculation halted

People from different parts of Chandpur Sadar who came to the vaccination centre of the state-run hospital Tuesday, returned disappointed after a long wait.

Among them were 70-year-old Afia Khatun, who came from the Lakshmipur area of Sadar, Hasina Begum, 45, of the Mahamaya area of Sadar upazila, and Biplob Saha of Puran Bazar and his wife.

Besides, the stock of vaccines has run out in Kachua, Faridganj, Hajiganj, Matlab South and Matlab North. The registration for jabs has been suspended at the upazila health complexes in these areas.