Vaccine crisis in Chandpur, inoculation halted

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker inoculates Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman on 7 August 2021.
A health worker inoculates Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman on 7 August 2021. File photo

The Chandpur Civil Surgeon’s Office has temporarily suspended the Covid vaccination drive at District Sadar Hospital due to shortage of jabs, reports UNB.

There is a vaccine crisis in the entire district as the number of registrations is more than the available stock, the chief medical officers of various upazila health complexes told the news agency.

People from different parts of Chandpur Sadar who came to the vaccination centre of the state-run hospital Tuesday, returned disappointed after a long wait.

Among them were 70-year-old Afia Khatun, who came from the Lakshmipur area of Sadar, Hasina Begum, 45, of the Mahamaya area of Sadar upazila, and Biplob Saha of Puran Bazar and his wife.

Besides, the stock of vaccines has run out in Kachua, Faridganj, Hajiganj, Matlab South and Matlab North. The registration for jabs has been suspended at the upazila health complexes in these areas.

Belayet Hossain of Haimchar Upazila Health Complex, said that their stock of vaccines is also running out. The situation is the same in Shahrashti.

He told UNB that due to the shortage of jabs, vaccination has been halted in the entire district. “It is temporary,” the doctor added.

Civil surgeon M Sakhawatullah said there is more registration for vaccines than the available stock of the Covid jabs, “and hence the shortage”.

“Hopefully we’ll receive more vaccine doses by Saturday. Then the inoculation of the first and second doses will start again.”

