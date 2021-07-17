Vaccine without registration for workers in Gazipur from Sunday

In a row, 10,000 workers of the factories will be inoculated, said Gazipur civil surgeon Md Khairuzzaman.
Till 8:00am Saturday, at least 15,393 people have been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive and 292 died of the virus.
Gazipur civil surgeon Md Khairuzzaman said everyone must be conscious in the prevention of coronavirus. Most importantly, everyone must follow the health guidelines. He said that vaccines would be administered to the garment factory workers from Sunday.
Sources in the Gazipur civil surgeon’s office said that in the past 24 hours, samples of 449 persons were collected, of which 380 results were given. Till 16 June, 282 persons had died of coronavirus in Gazipur. Ten had died in the last 24 hours and 138 affected. Of the affected, 17 were in Kaliganj, 8 in Kalikoir, 22 in Kapasia and 91 in Gazipur sadar.