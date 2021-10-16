Vandalism of temple: 6-hour hartal underway in Chattogram

A six-hour hartal called by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council in protest against an attack on a Durga Puja pandal, began in the port city on Saturday.

No untoward incident was reported till the filing this report at 9.30am, reports UNB.

The Council on Friday called for a half-day hartal in the port city to protest against the attack on JM Sen Hall puja mandap in the Andarkilla area of Chattogram district earlier in the day.