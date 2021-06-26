Vehicles, passengers increase at Shimulia as lockdown announced

Currently, 14 light and large ferries have been running on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route. Passengers were boarding the vessels, flouting health safety rules. People who do not have any personal vehicles, are going to the terminal by different modes of transport including rickshaws and auto-rickshaws.
A number of people who were entering the terminal on foot told Prothom Alo that they work in Dhaka. If there’s no work in Dhaka, they will have to starve. That’s why they are leaving Dhaka, they explained.
Syed Rasel from Saidpur said he had a hard time to reach Shimulia terminal from Mirpur. Large vehicles were not moving as policemen were patrolling at the intersections. However, smaller vehicles were moving and charging exorbitant fares, he added.
Many passengers were seen without any masks in crammed ferries.
BIWTC’s Shimulia terminal superintendent Mehedi Hasan said as per the lockdown rules, there is a bar on carrying anything except ambulances with patients and emergency goods. People are thronging the terminal though there is a prohibition on carrying passengers on the ferries.
Rabiul Islam from Gosairhat, Shariatpur, said he is going to Dhaka to consult a physician as he has been suffering from neck and chest pain.
Rabiul said he already had spent Tk 500 to reach the Shimulia ferry terminal which would have taken him Tk 150 at normal times. It would cost him another Tk 300 to reach Dhaka, he added.
Shimulia terminal traffic police inspector (TI) Md Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the number of passengers at the terminal is increasing since the morning.