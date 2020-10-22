Villagers celebrate as centenarian weds 80-year old in Natore

A centenarian man and an octogenarian woman got married in Natore sadar upazila’s Pukur Dangapara village which erupted in fun and festivity among the villagers.

The 100-year old Ahad Ali, who lost his wife 12 years ago, and 80-year old Amina Begum, who was widowed a decade ago, tied the knot on Wednesday in the presence of their relatives.

Locals said Ahad has been living alone for the last 12 years as his four sons and three daughters live separately with their families.

The villagers earlier on many occasions urged the cigarette and betel leaf vendor Ahad to get married for a second time but he refused.

But Ahad recently agreed to marry Amina, who is the widow of his younger brother Tulu Mondol.

Amina has two sisters who are married.