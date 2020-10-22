Villagers celebrate as centenarian weds 80-year old in Natore

A centenarian man and an octogenarian woman got married in Natore sadar upazila’s Pukur Dangapara village which erupted in fun and festivity among the villagers.
The 100-year old Ahad Ali, who lost his wife 12 years ago, and 80-year old Amina Begum, who was widowed a decade ago, tied the knot on Wednesday in the presence of their relatives.
Locals said Ahad has been living alone for the last 12 years as his four sons and three daughters live separately with their families.
The villagers earlier on many occasions urged the cigarette and betel leaf vendor Ahad to get married for a second time but he refused.
But Ahad recently agreed to marry Amina, who is the widow of his younger brother Tulu Mondol.
Amina has two sisters who are married.
On Wednesday night, the village wore a festive look after two elderly people got married. Over a hundred people joined the celebration.
People in droves started to come to Ahad’s house to wish the couple from Thursday morning. They took photos with the couple.
The villagers a bou-bhaat (wedding reception) for Thursday night.
Chairman of Dighapatia union parishad Khandokar Omar Sharif was among the people who came to wish the couple.
“I’m so happy about this marriage. I’ve come to greet the couple at invitation of the villagers,” he said.
Ahad Ali told Prothom Alo, “I can’t describe how tough it is to live without a person of my own at this old age. So, I’ve chosen a partner. I hope we will be happy now.”
Ahad was confident about managing his family saying, “I can move with ease at this old age. I earn myself, so it’s not going to be tough.”
Amina said, “How long can I live alone? My daughters were married off so I need a place of my own. That’s why I got married. Please pray for us.”