Endangered Ganges turtle rescued from Natore

Local fishermen caught an endangered Ganges Soft Shell Turtle on Wednesday from Dahia area of Chalan Beel in Singra upazila of Natore, reports UNB.

After catching the 19 kg turtle fisherman Samaul and Suja sold it to another local named Suben at Tk 20,000.

Later he was forced to return it to the fishermen after locals identified it as an endangered species, said Saiful Islam, general secretary of Chalan Beel Wildlife conservation Committee.