Endangered Ganges turtle rescued from Natore

He said the committee members managed to rescue the turtle from the fishermen Thursday noon and Rajshahi Forest Department has been informed.
Ganges soft shell turtle is a species found in South Asia in rivers such as the Ganges, Indus and Mahanadi. This vulnerable turtle reaches a carapace length of up to 94 cm (37 inches).
The scientific name of Ganges Soft Shell Turtle or Indian Soft Shell Turtle is Nilssonia gangetica. It is an endangered species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).