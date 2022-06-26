Waterborne diseases spread as floodwater recedes

Waterborne diseases are spreading in the flood-hit regions of Bangladesh as floodwater started receding, reported BSS.

“Many people are suffering from diarrhoea, skin diseases, dysentery, cholera and other waterborne diseases,” sources from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 452 people have been affected by diarrhoea in four flood hit divisions – Sylhet, Rangpur, Chattogram and Mymensingh – while 53 people are suffering from skin diseases, a press release issued by the DGHS said.

To provide healthcare support to the flood affected regions of the country, as many as 2,050 medical teams have been working since beginning of the flood, it added.