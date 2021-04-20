Week after marriage, newlywed housewife found hanging in-laws’ house

Police on Tuesday recovered the hanging body of a newlywed housewife from her in-laws' house in Jorarpur village of Kumarkhali in Kushtia, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Rima, 16, wife of Piash, 18.The couple got married only ten days ago, their family members said.
After their marriage Piash came to know that Rima concealed a previous marriage which triggered an altercation among them, they said.
Meanwhile, the deceased's family members alleged that Piash and his family had killed the girl over a family feud.
Officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali Police Station Mojibur Rahman said the body has been sent to hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind death will be cleared after getting the post-mortem report, he said.