Week after marriage, newlywed housewife found hanging in-laws’ house

Police on Tuesday recovered the hanging body of a newlywed housewife from her in-laws' house in Jorarpur village of Kumarkhali in Kushtia, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Rima, 16, wife of Piash, 18.The couple got married only ten days ago, their family members said.

After their marriage Piash came to know that Rima concealed a previous marriage which triggered an altercation among them, they said.