Weeklong strict lockdown in Khulna from 22 June

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A weeklong strict lockdown has been announced in Khulna district from 22 June, aiming to stem the spread of coronavirus transmission. The decision was taken on Saturday considering the recent surge of Covid-19, reports UNB.

Deputy commissioner (DC) of the district Md Helal Hossain announced the decision at a meeting of the coronavirus prevention committee.

According to the announcement, public transport movement, except that of vehicles providing emergency services, will remain restricted during the restriction.

Until Monday (21 June), the district will follow the previously announced restrictions. A public notice will soon be issued regarding the lockdown, the DC added.

Besides, authorities have announced a 7-day lockdown in Chuadanga Sadar municipality and adjoining Alukadia union area from Sunday. DC Nazrul Islam Sarkar made the announcement on Saturday after a meeting with district Covid-19 Prevention Committee.

