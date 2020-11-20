WHO reports over 5,150 COVID-19 cases in Cox’s Bazar

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports over 5,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar since earlier in the year when the first case was detected in the district, reports UNB.

This includes 336 cases from among the Rohingyas living in the 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar, says UNHCR.

So far, 71 host community members and nine Rohingyas have died of the highly infectious disease.

Testing rates for the Rohingya community averaged over 100 tests a day in October.

The COVID-19 treatment services put in place by the authorities and humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar continue to have sufficient capacity to support patients with required medical assistance.