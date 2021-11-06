Wild elephant dies from electrocution in Chattogram

A wild elephant was electrocuted in Satkania upazila of Chattogram in the early hours of Saturday, reports UNB.

Local people set the electric wire around their croplands to prevent wild elephants from destroying their crops and the 50-year-old elephant was electrocuted while searching for food, said Mamun Mia, range officer at Satkania Forest Department.

Sub-inspector (SI) of Satkania police station Ramzan said on information, officials of Forest Department and Upazila Livestock office visited the spot.