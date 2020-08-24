Woman, daughters who were publicly tortured get bail

But the court rejected bail petitions of two others in the same case.



On Friday afternoon, five people including the woman, her two daughters and son, were tortured and humiliated at Paharchanda area under Harbang union of Chakaria accusing them of stealing a cow.



Later, they were paraded across the village with their hands and waists tied-up with rope before being taken to the office of UP chairman Miranul Islam.



The UP chairman allegedly beat them up when they were taken to the office.



