Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl

A Gaibandha woman was denied entry to home on Thursday reportedly by her in-laws as she gave birth to a baby girl.

Rokhsana Khatun, 23, gave birth to a baby girl at a private clinic in Rangpur town four days ago, shattering her in-laws’ dream of having a baby boy.

Villagers said Rokhsana of Gaibandha' Sadullapur upazila was married off with Raza Mia of the same upazila barely one year ago.

They said the couple had been living a happy life until recently when medical tests confirmed that Rokhsana was bearing a girl child.

Rokhsana's in-laws then started torturing her both physically and mentally. They also demanded dowry from her family.