Local News

Woman found dead in Kushtia

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 55-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat in Kushtia city on Monday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Biswash, the wife of a retired engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Ananda Kumar Biswash. Police and family members suspect she was murdered.

Shefali lived with her husband in the second-floor flat of an apartment building in D block of a housing society in the city.

"On Monday evening, I went to the fourth floor to oversee some construction work. After returning, I found a severely injured Shefali lying on the floor," Ananda said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shefali was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she soon succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Ananda suspects his wife was killed by burglars, while her brother Dipak claimed that it was a planned murder.

Swapan Kumar, an inspector of Kushtia Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot for investigation.

"Prima-facie, it seems to be a planned murder. A probe is on," he said.

Sabbirul Alam, officer in charge of Kushtia model police station, said the woman's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Advertisement
Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement