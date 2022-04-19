Woman found dead in Kushtia

A 55-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat in Kushtia city on Monday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Biswash, the wife of a retired engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Ananda Kumar Biswash. Police and family members suspect she was murdered.

Shefali lived with her husband in the second-floor flat of an apartment building in D block of a housing society in the city.

"On Monday evening, I went to the fourth floor to oversee some construction work. After returning, I found a severely injured Shefali lying on the floor," Ananda said.