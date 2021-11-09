Woman hacked to death by husband in Bagerhat

Police have arrested the woman's mother-in-law and stepmother in connection with the case, said Fakirhat police station's acting officer in charge ANM Khairul Anam.

According to Khairul, Helal went to Arifa's house on Monday night and hacked her to death, before fleeing from the spot.

Police said that Helaluddin got married to Arifa in 2013. They have a one-year-old son.