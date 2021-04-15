Worshippers clash with cops in Chattogram, 30 detained

At least 30 people were detained following clashes between police and Muslim worshippers over offering of Taraweeh prayers at a mosque in Chattogram city on Wednesday amid the nationwide lockdown, police said.

Rajesh Barua, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon police station, said hundreds of Muslim worshippers had gathered in front of Jame-e-Mosque's in Chandgaon to offer Taraweeh prayers defying the government’s lockdown restrictions, reports UNB.

A scuffle soon broke out after the mosque authorities refused to open the gates. Cops were informed and a team from the local police station rushed to the spot.

"But the worshippers attacked the cops and hurled brick chips targeting the police van, forcing the team to retaliate. Two-three cops sustained injuries in the attack," said the OC.