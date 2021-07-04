Wrongly jailed woman released after 3 years, only to die in a road crash

A woman who suffered three years of jail time for a crime she did not commit was killed in a road accident in Chattogram within two weeks of release, reports UNB.

On 28 June, Minu Akter died in a road crash on the city's Bayezid connecting road. Unable to identify the body, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, a welfare organisation buried her body as an unclaimed one.

Later, Minu’s brother Rubel identified the body as his sister's when a police team went to Sitakundu and showed him a photo.