Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali tomorrow

Serajul Alam Khan, one of the organisers of the Liberation War, who passed away today, will be buried at Begumganj in Noakhali tomorrow.
The first namaz-e-janaza of Serajul Alam will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city at 10:00am tomorrow, a Jatiya Samajtatnrik Dal (Jasad) press release said.
At 11:00am, his body will be taken to Dhaka University and then the body will be sent to his ancestral home of Alipur village under Begumganj in Noakhali.
After the second janaza, Serajul Alam Khan will be buried next to the grave of his mother at his family graveyard there.
Serajul Alam Khan, Jasad founder, died this afternoon while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He was 82.