Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali tomorrow

At 11:00am, his body will be taken to Dhaka University and then the body will be sent to his ancestral home of Alipur village under Begumganj in Noakhali.

After the second janaza, Serajul Alam Khan will be buried next to the grave of his mother at his family graveyard there.

Serajul Alam Khan, Jasad founder, died this afternoon while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He was 82.