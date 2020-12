Police arrested a young man from Sylhet on allegation of posting defamatory remarks about president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestee is Abdul Kader, 29, of Parkul village in Companiganj upazila.

Kader was arrested from Madina Market area of Jalalabad on Monday night, Jalalabad police station officer-in-charge Wakil Uddin said.

A case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act on Tuesday.