Youth dies in Khulna consuming toxic liquor

Another young man has died from drinking spurious liquor, this time in Sonadanga area of Khulna city, reports UNB.



The deceased was identified as Md Sabuk, 35, son of Md Motahar Hossain of Sonadanga.



Sub-inspector of Sonadanga police station Sukanta said Sabuj fell sick after drinking liquor on Saturday.



He returned home after taking primary treatment from a private hospital but he again fell sick on Sunday and was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he died, SI said.





