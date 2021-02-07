Youth dies in Khulna consuming toxic liquor

Another young man has died from drinking spurious liquor, this time in Sonadanga area of Khulna city, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Md Sabuk, 35, son of Md Motahar Hossain of Sonadanga.
Sub-inspector of Sonadanga police station Sukanta said Sabuj fell sick after drinking liquor on Saturday.
He returned home after taking primary treatment from a private hospital but he again fell sick on Sunday and was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he died, SI said.
A number of people died from excessive consumption of liquor in Bogura recently.
The death toll from a toxic liquor incident in Bogura recently rose to 12 on 2 February, with two more deaths in Shahjahanpur.
On February 3, police arrested four people from different parts of Bogura in connection with the deaths.
At least 30 people died in the country last month after consuming toxic liquor, according to media reports.