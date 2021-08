Police have recovered the body of a young man from an orchard in Ranisankail upazila of the district, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar, 32, son of Anisur Rahman of Jabarhat Karnai village in Pirganj upazila.

Police said that some local farmers spotted the body while grazing livestock on Tuesday and alerted them. Cops also found a bottle of pesticide and a cell phone near the body.