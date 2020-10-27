Youth held for ‘raping’ girl after ‘fake marriage’

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man on allegation of raping a girl after arranging a ‘fake marriage ceremony’ with the help of his parents in Barandipara area of Jashore town, reports UNB.
The accused was identified as Manik Mia, 24, a cousin of the victim’s friend.
Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman said the victim went to a friend’s house on 22 October where Manik offered to marry her.
Manik and his parents took the girl to a local office where they staged a fake marriage and secured the victim’s signature, he said.
On 24 October, the victim fell sick after being repeatedly raped by Manik. He also beat up the girl and abandoned her, denying that he married her.
Later, a private organisation - Jashore Justice and Care - rescued the girl and informed police.
The victim filed a case on Monday night.