Youth held for ‘raping’ girl after ‘fake marriage’

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man on allegation of raping a girl after arranging a ‘fake marriage ceremony’ with the help of his parents in Barandipara area of Jashore town, reports UNB.

The accused was identified as Manik Mia, 24, a cousin of the victim’s friend.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman said the victim went to a friend’s house on 22 October where Manik offered to marry her.

Manik and his parents took the girl to a local office where they staged a fake marriage and secured the victim’s signature, he said.