Youth killed in fight over football match in Sylhet

The youth, identified as Tariq Ahmed, 26, was from ward-7 of the Ronkeli Nayagram area of the municipality.
The other two people who were seriously injured are Abu Sufian, 20, and Parvez Ahmed, 21, of the same area.
A fight between the supporters of Nayagram and Nurupara took place during a match organised by Ronkeli Tiger Club.
"Hearing the news, police immediately rushed to the spot. Three people, including Tariq, were seriously injured in the clash," Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Golapganj police station, said.
"As locals rushed them to North East Medical College and Hospital, Tariq died of injuries sustained in the clash between rival fans. Others are undergoing treatment at the hospital."