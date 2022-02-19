Local News

Youth killed in fight over football match in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
A youth was killed and two others were critically injured after a fight broke out between the fans of two football teams during a match in Sylhet's Golapganj municipality Friday evening, reports UNB.

The incident took place at Nurupara Rangai Bichra ground of ward-9.

The youth, identified as Tariq Ahmed, 26, was from ward-7 of the Ronkeli Nayagram area of the municipality.

The other two people who were seriously injured are Abu Sufian, 20, and Parvez Ahmed, 21, of the same area.

A fight between the supporters of Nayagram and Nurupara took place during a match organised by Ronkeli Tiger Club.

"Hearing the news, police immediately rushed to the spot. Three people, including Tariq, were seriously injured in the clash," Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Golapganj police station, said.

"As locals rushed them to North East Medical College and Hospital, Tariq died of injuries sustained in the clash between rival fans. Others are undergoing treatment at the hospital."

