A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a house in Bakolia area of Chattogram city early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as day labourer Mohammad Fahim, 23, a resident of the area.

Quoting family members, Md Sadiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Panchlaish Police Station, said Fahim hanged himself from the ceiling of the house with a towel around 12:00am.