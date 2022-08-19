Indefinite strike continues for seven consecutive days

They started their strike sine die on Saturday to raise their wage from Tk 120 to Tk 300. The workers held meetings with tea garden owners and wage board authorities for two phases, but the demand has not been met.
It was seen on a spot visit at a tea garden at Bharaura in Sreemangal that several hundred workers were chanting slogans sitting on the road beside the garden.
Tea-garden worker Shakuntala said, "The owners are offering us only Tk 140 – which is Tk 20 higher than the current wage. But we will not accept the amount. If needed, we will starve. As long as our demand is not met, we will not join the work."
Bijoy Hazra, organising secretary of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union, told Prothom Alo that "We informed the owners about our decision after holding a meeting on Thursday. We stick to our demands. The strike sine die will go on until the demand is met."