Narayanganj's Nur Hossain gets life term in arms case

On 15 May, 2014, law enforcers conducted drive at Nur's house in Shimrail area of Siddhirganj upazila and seized a foreign revolver, eight rounds of bullet and eight shotgun shells. Later, a case was filed at Siddhirganj police station under the Arms Act in this regard.

The court sentenced Nur Hossain to life term rigorous imprisonment under two sections of the act.

On 22 August, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentence of 15 convicts, including Nur and three Rapid Action Battalion officials, and commuted the penalty of 11 others to life term jail in two cases filed over the seven-murder.