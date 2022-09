An invigilator was withdrawn as he allegedly assaulted several students during a of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in Chandina upazila of Cumilla, reports news agency UNB.

The invigilator, Md Salauddin, was withdrawn from the exam centre on Saturday to allow a fair investigation into what actually led to his shocking behaviour, said Chandina upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Taposh Sheel.

The incident took place on Thursday, the first day of the Dakhil examinations, at the Chandina Al Amin Islamia Kamil Madrasah. Among eleven reported victims, eight are students of Chandina Al Amin Islamia Kamil Madrasah and three are students of Abedanoor Fazil Madrasah.