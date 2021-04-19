'Lockdown extended one more week till 28 April'

The government in the aftermath of a massive spike of corona virus infections has decided to extend on going countrywide lockdown till 28 April, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reports.

“The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 recommended to extend the nationwide lockdown for more seven days ,”state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain told journalists on 19 April.

“Scientifically, enforcement of lockdown for at least 14 to 15 days is effective to contain corona virus infection cycle ”, he said adding that the next lockdown will remain in force from 22 April to 28.