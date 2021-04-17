Lockdown might extend another week

The government is considering extending the ongoing ‘complete lockdown’ by one more week. A meeting on Monday will evaluate the lockdown situation and take the decision in this regard.

A senior official of the cabinet division told Prothom Alo that the lockdown might get extended as the coronavirus situation is still unabated in the country.

The government on 26 March last year declared general holiday after the country reported its first case on 8 March. The holiday was extended in several phases and continued for 66 days.

The cases started to rise again in the country last March. The government reported 202 deaths, 101 each day for the last two days.