Lockdown might extend another week

The government is considering extending the ongoing ‘complete lockdown’ by one more week. A meeting on Monday will evaluate the lockdown situation and take the decision in this regard.
A senior official of the cabinet division told Prothom Alo that the lockdown might get extended as the coronavirus situation is still unabated in the country.
The government on 26 March last year declared general holiday after the country reported its first case on 8 March. The holiday was extended in several phases and continued for 66 days.
The cases started to rise again in the country last March. The government reported 202 deaths, 101 each day for the last two days.
Upon the sudden increase of coronavirus cases again, the government on 5 April imposed several restrictions on movement. The restrictions were increased for two more days which was followed by ‘complete lockdown’ for a week from 14 April.
There is discussion among people about the probable extension of ongoing lockdown.
The cabinet’s plan is to extend lockdown for another week. Lockdown might be relaxed later up to Eid ul Fitr. The authorities might take the next step considering the situation after Eid.
The national technical committee formed to control coronavirus has suggested the government impose lockdown in city corporations and municipalities for two weeks.
State minister for public administration ministry Forhad Hossain told Prothom Alo that there has been a suggestion to extend the lockdown. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will give the ultimate decision.
The decision would be announced following the meeting on 19 April, he added.