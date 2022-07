The price of a 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has increased by Tk 12 to Tk 1,254. Bangladesh Energy regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the fresh price on Sunday.

BERC fixed the LPG price on 12 April in 2021 for the first time in Bangladesh. Then, the price of LPG decreased in June this year by Tk 93 to 1,242 from Tk 1,335.