Distinguished lecture series-9 held in State University

The Department of English Studies (DES), State University of Bangladesh (SUB) in collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh virtually organised the Distinguished Lecture Series-9 titled “A Global South Narrative of the Transformation of Applied Linguistics” on Wednesday.

The Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) is an initiative taken by the Department of English Studies to ensure the dissemination of knowledge in the diversifying field of English language and literature, according to a press release.